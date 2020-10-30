MUMBAI – Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has urged everyone to mask up amid the pandemic.
In an Instagram picture which Kaushal posted Oct. 30, he is seen covering his face with a scarf and wearing a cap.
Alongside the image, he wrote: “#Maskup.”
The actor recently treated his fans to a picture showcasing his pumped-up biceps. In the monochrome picture that Kaushal shared on Instagram, the actor sits on a bench in the gym. He looks away from the camera and flaunts big biceps. He is dressed in a sleeveless vest, basketball shorts paired and a baseball cap.
The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.” He will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh,” where he plays the titular revolutionary.
Kaushal will also be sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.
