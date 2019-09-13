MUMBAI—Akshay Kumar's "Mission Mangal" is still going strong at the box office. The film, which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission, has minted over Rs 200 crore since release.
Directed by Jagan Shakti, "Mission Mangal" stars Akshay, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles. The film released on Aug. 15.
"'Mission Mangal' benchmarks... crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 3; Rs 100 crore on Day 5; Rs 150 crore on Day 11; Rs 175 crore on Day 14; Rs 200 crore on Day 29," tweeted trade expert Taran Adarsh.
"'Mission Mangal' sets another new benchmark in #India: Becomes highest grossing Independence Day release, surpassing 'Ek Tha Tiger'... Fox Star Studios' third film to cross Rs 200 crore mark: 'Sanju' (Rs 342.53 crore), 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' (Rs 210.16 crore) and now, 'Mission Mangal' (Rs 200.16 crore)," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.