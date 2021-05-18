MUMBAI — Last year in March, Audible launched Audible Stories, a global service that allowed kids and families to stream an incredible collection of stories, across eight different languages, absolutely free of cost. With family routines disrupted and days unpredictable, stories offer parents relief, and children the opportunity to keep learning, dreaming, and just being kids. There’s no login or sign-up required, all you have to do is visit stories.audible.com, choose a title, and start listening.
In the month of April, people across India began turning to Audible Stories in increasing numbers. Realizing it is the need of the hour, Audible teams are working round the clock, with publishers and partners alike, to add hundreds of Hindi and Indian titles to the catalog, to provide children and families with fresh, local content. To this effect, Audible has introduced two new sections, titled "Stories from India" featuring epic English Indian titles and "Bharat Ki Kahaniyan" featuring Hindi ones on their homepage.
Titles for children include classics like Ruskin Bond books ("Great Stories for Children," "The Essential Collection for Young Readers") "Panchatantra," the oldest surviving collection of India fables and "Karadi" Tales such as "Tak-Tak" narrated by Boman Irani, "Little Vinayak and The Lizard’s Tail" narrated by Vidya Balan, "The Monkey and the Crocodile," "The Blue Jackal" and "The Foolish Lion" narrated by Naseeruddin Shah among the many.
Mythological epics like the "Ramayana" and Self-development titles for teens and young adults like "Chanakya for Youth" by Radhakrishna Pillai and "Mantras for Success: India's Greatest CEOs Tell You How to Win" are incredible resources for that age group.
There are some available for parents too, focusing on important topics like "Bollywood Exercise," "Secrets of Good Health" and other inspiring titles like "The Righteous Life: The Very Best of A. P. J. Abdul Kalam," "The Biography of Rahul Dravid: The Nice Guy Who Finished First," "Sita’s Sister" by Kavita Kane, "Rabindranath Tagore ki Lokpriya Kahaniyan" and many more will help provide them with some much-needed relief.
