MUMBAI—Jagan Shakti’s “Mission Mangal,” co-produced by Akshay Kumar and R. Balki, is inspired by and based on India’s successful 2013 Mars Orbiter Mission to Mars. The film recently entered the limited 200 crore club and is one of the biggest hits fo 2019. Vidya Balan, who essayed Tara Shinde, the program director, was elated and expressed it on her social media.
This is Akshay Kumar’s first solo release in the 200 crore club, though his “2.0” last year crossed that mark when we combined its multi-lingual versions. Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Sanjay Kapoor co-starred in “Mission Mangal.”
Of these, Joshi is the only one to have reached the 200 crore mark earlier in “PK” (which was the first film with that distinction) while for the rest, it was their entry into the club. Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sanjay Kapoor have just entered even the 100 crore club with this film, which is Menen’s Hindi debut.
Balan, speaking to timesofindia.com, said, ‘‘I am thrilled, I am elated, I am overjoyed, I am humbled, I wanna dance! I am so happy and grateful. It’s just amazing how people have embraced this film and given it so much love. It’s really beautiful. I personally received so much love for this film that I feel truly blessed.”
Here is the short list in the coveted 200-crore club, while the 100-crore club has touched 82 films in 11 years.
300 Crore Club-Plus:
1. “Bahubali2—The Conclusion” (500-plus in Hindi alone) (2017)
2. “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” (2015)
3. “Dangal” (350-plus) (2016)
4. “PK” (2014)
5. “Sultan” (2016)
6. “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017)
200 Crore-Plus:
1. “3 Idiots” (2009)
2. “Dhoom:3” (250-plus) (2013)
3. “Golmaal Again” (2017)
4. “Kabir Singh” (250-plus) (2019)
5. “Kick” (2014)
6 “Simmba” (2018)
7. “URI: The Surgical Strikes” (2019)
Claimed but said to be exaggerated for competitive (!) reasons:
“Chennai Express” (2013)
“Krrish 3” (2013)
