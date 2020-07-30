MUMBAI — For me, this is the interview of the year, For one, it is with one of the sweetest stars in the film firmament: Vidya Balan. And two, it is my first ever Zoom video interview. And that happens to be not only with one of my most favorite persons from the industry but also a major star, who unlike someone else we know, does not tom-tom about the fact that her films sell on her name—and heroes are not needed, or if there, do not matter as much as she does.
Always humble, grounded and cheerful, Balan is her usual breezy self when we connect for a rapid-fire. As of now, it is the new normal, and it’s sheer pleasure talking about yet another seemingly-another-milestone-for-the-actress-in-her career, “Shakuntala Devi.”
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Hi, Vidya! It’s so funny to meet like this. How have you been?
A: You tell me how are things with you! But this I guess is the new normal. Day and day out after this lockdown, I will probably forget how we used to promote films (Laughs).
Q: In the trailer, as Shakuntala, you rattle off some long numbers as answers. Did you learn them by rote, or was an occasional wrong numeral okay as no one would check them? In short, how did it all go? That must have been one of your most difficult parts of the movie.
A: That was actually not one of the most difficult parts for me. Because I do have a thing for numbers—I remember numbers quite easily. It’s a ‘shouq’—phone numbers, car numbers, birthdates…now with our mobile phones, we don’t put our minds to use at all, so I had forgotten I had those skills.
But, thanks to this film, I realized that I could still remember long numbers! I did not need any cue cards or promptings, and I think there was only one retake because I said a number wrong.
Q: Arising from that, what then was the most challenging part about the film for you?
A: It was doing the Maths shows. And they were never straightforward with Shakuntala! They were more like magic shows, like the Maths show shown in the trailer, where she asks whether she should give the answer from left to right or right to left! There was newness in every Maths show she did! The élan, the style, the flourish and the flair with which she did it, that was my concern as I had to bring that to an interesting, engaging and entertaining level like she had done. But when I saw her reference videos, I realized that everything was always there, so I had to just capture the essence. Then my focus was on that aspect.
Q: You interacted with Shakuntala’s daughter too, right?
A: Yes, and Anupama Banerjee, her daughter, and Ajay, her son-in-law, were very helpful and forthcoming in sharing details, without which we could not have made the film. Normally, a biopic becomes a puff piece when family members are involved. But with them, I realized that it was their love for who Shakuntala was, and there was no judgment. Along with the good parts of her genius, her humaneness, flaws and shortcomings made her larger-than-life.
Q: Would you call this one of your most difficult roles?
A: Every role is different and challenging, and I do not like to compare any of my films. But Shakuntala was a very complex character and was so vibrant and full of life. She laughed loudly and she loved dressing up. I also loved the fact that because of the Maths shows, I could help break the perception that Maths is dull and boring. So after the initial few days, I began to enjoy doing the role.
Q: So what was your reaction when you were offered the film?
A: Frankly, I did not know much about Shakuntala other than the well-known fact that she was a genius and a human computer. But when I read what (director ) Anu (Menon) shared with me, I realized that her achievements were incredible. Impossible is a very tepid term for what she did. She never even went to school, yet she reached where she did and wrote several books even outside Mathematics!
And I think this film came when I was really ready to play this life, as I now have a little more understanding of people and relationships between mothers and daughters and of motherhood. I am very close to my mother and from any part of the world, she is the first people I call every morning. I would fight with her a lot, but marriage and the fact that I now stay away has calmed me down. I have realized now that my mother is a human being outside being just a mother, and that’s when this film came to me. So I was ready for it.
Q: How would you look at the Amazon release of what we expected as a big-screen venture?
A: Frankly, since the film was ready and there was an audience across 200 countries sitting at home, an Amazon release was ideal, as the film will be seen everywhere.
Q: Will we be able to assess how well the film does?
A: The channel does have some system whereby they can not only track views but also know how many viewers left the film midway. So a fair idea will be there. On the other hand, one view can even mean any number of people watching a film in one place.
Q: Would you be open to doing more films that will release in planned fashion on the web, or maybe a web series?
A: I have already received so many offers, but something has to be exciting and mazedaar (enjoyable) as I have to give so much time to it. My criteria for choosing work have not changed, but I am clearer about what I want to do. No set ideas, but when something is narrated, an inner voice speaks to me. Earlier I would do a film because of certain reasons even if my inner voice said something else, but now I decide that what I feel is right is what is right!
Q: How did you spend the lockdown?
A: It was not tough, as I rarely stepped out anyway, except for work or to meet my family. Now I had Siddharth too for company. Cooking, catching up on content, self-shot videos, work around the house—it was easy to spend time. I also am enjoying the empty beach below which would be so crowded you could not drop a pin! But now I feel like it’s my private beach! I am very grateful and counting my blessing even more than before in this phase.
Q: Your choice of films in the last few years shows you do not seemingly need a big hero. How does that work? Do you only choose such roles, or do only such roles come to you? Or do heroes refuse to work in your films as you are the actual hero?
A (Laughs): There can be only one hero in a film, so the big heroes are not okay not being the hero in my films, in the same way that I am not okay with not being the heroine in their films! (Laughs again) Jokes apart, I am being offered great content, and with lovely actors. So how does it matter if they are not big stars?
Q: Would you like to do an action film?
A: Why not? I enjoy action as a genre, but my film should not have action for action’s sake.
Q: So when do we get to see you next?
A: My film “Sherni” was delayed as we had to return to Mumbai after all this began. We were shooting in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh. Vikram Malhotra, who produced “Shakuntala,” is producing it and Amit Masurkar directs the film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.