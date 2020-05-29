MUMBAI — Versatile actress Vidya Balan created quite a stir recently when she dropped the intriguing ‘first look’ poster of her debut short film, “Natkhat.” The hard-hitting film, which addresses patriarchy and toxic masculinity, while dealing with several issues such as gender inequality, rape culture and domestic violence, has now been selected by the Mumbai Film Festival to be world premiered at the one-of-a-kind We Are One: A Global Film Festival June 2.
Produced and organized by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises, this 10-day digital film festival will be hosted on YouTube and will encompass programming from 20 festivals, including Mumbai Film Festival, Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, New York, BFI London, Karlovy Vary, Locarno and more.
While Balan is acting in the film, “Natkhat” also marks her debut as a producer. Speaking about the world premiere on such a prestigious platform, she said, “Due to this unimaginable and mind-numbing COVID-19 crisis, while film festivals across the globe have been canceled, digital festivals such as We Are One come as a hope for viewers and filmmakers. I am really happy and excited to showcase our film on this platform. “Natkhat” is a very special film because it addresses something that is extremely pertinent in these times while also delivering a strong message."
Echoing Balan’s sentiments, the film’s co-producer Ronnie Screwvala said, “It’s initiatives like We Are One and platforms like Tribeca Enterprises that are truly making a difference by bringing people together even during these trying times. The donations from the festival will go to the World Health Organization and I am happy that our film is going to be screened on such a platform. It is a honor for us.”
Written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyaas with associate producer Sanaya Irani Zohrabi, “Natkhat” is directed by Shaan Vyas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.