MUMBAI — Vidya Balan has started the shoot for T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment’s next, “Sherni.” The National award-winning actress took to her social media to share an image of the ‘muhurat’ clap as the team starts shoot on #WorldWildlifeDay.
The film is directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar and Amit Masurkar. Aastha Tiku wrote the film.
