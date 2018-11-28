MUMBAI—Actress Vidya Balan has urged children to indulge in physical activities.
"In today's scenario, outdoor activities have become limited for children as most of the time they are busy on either a smartphone or other gadgets. Kids should participate in outdoor activities rather than sitting at home and playing games on gadgets," Vidya Balan said in a statement.
Balan along with actor Tusshar Kapoor has associated with Juniorthon, a fitness carnival for children.
Extending support to the initiative, Kapoor said: "Juniorthon is a well-thought concept. I am glad they are doing something for the kids. This initiative is a great measure to motivate all the kids for physical activities."
The annual event aims to promote running as an active lifestyle for children and their families. Its fourth season will commence from Dec. 23 here.
