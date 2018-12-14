MUMBAI— The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has given the go-ahead for Ekta Kapoor’s web series on Mangalyan after some initial objections – this is based on the same subject as Akshay Kumar’s film “Mission Mangal.”
Rajkumar Hirani enters the web space with his production for Netflix being directed by his brother-in-law Sanjiv Kishinchandani on the troubles encountered with telemarketing callers. It will be in a comedy-drama format.
Fox Star Studios and Vishesh Films have announced their collaboration over three films, the first of which will be “Sadak 2,” directed by Mahesh Bhatt.
Sooraj Pancholi is being re-launched in a musical-action film co-starring Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.
Buzz is Sara Ali Khan went with writer Kanika Dhillon in a burqa to see how people reacted to her film “Kedarnath” in a local theater.
Urban loneliness is the subject of “Justaju - The Longing,” a short film directed by Mudassir Mashalkar. Prakash Jha and Sarika co-star and Jha has actually got himself a clean-shaven look!
Anil Kapoor has been asked to put on weight for his role of Shah Jehan in Karan Johar’s “Takht.”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were actually dancing together at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur. Kapoor had kept her distance after her engagement to Abhishek Bachchan had broken off.
Katrina Kaif also attended the DeepVeer wedding despite common factor Ranbir Kapoor. But Alia Bhatt was missing…
Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Ileana D’Cruz star in Anees Bazmee’s “Pagalpanti” produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.
Vidya Balan will play maths whiz Shakuntala Devi in Anu Menon’s next produced by Ronnie Screwvala.
Gulshan Grover might be approached to be the new chairman of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) following Anupam Kher’s resignation.
Riteish Deshmukh is on the lookout for a perfect subject for wife Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh’s comeback, but wifey says he will have to do babysitting at home if that happens!
Before heading for their annual holiday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will host a bash to celebrate Sara Ali Khan’s entry into cinema, as the latter was hugely impressed by her acting.
Amaal Malik, after a hiatus, is back with a solo film – Amole Gupte’s biopic on Sania Nehwal. Malik is also doing Shahid Kapoor’s “Kabir Singh” and Ajay Devgn’s “De De Pyar De.”
Dulquer Salmaan is now starring in the biopic of India’s first female combat aviator Gunjan Saxena, who played a crucial role in the 1999 Kargil war. Janhvi Kapoor plays the title role in this Karan Johar production.
Sriram Raghavan’s next will again star his “Badlapur” hero Varun Dhawan and is reportedly a sequel to it.
Deleted scenes of Sikh characters played by Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu smoking cigarettes and a bride thinking of her boyfriend as she enters a gurudwara have been added again to the uncensored online version of Anurag Kashyap’s “Manmarziyan.”
Aamir Khan’s continued fondness for Fatima Sana Shaikh is shown by his next film, a small-budget rom-com, also featuring her. It remains to be seen if Khan plays the male lead.
Anees Bazmee will also direct the sequel to “Aankhen” that will roll in mid-2019 with Amitabh Bachchan and three young heroes playing blind men.
Start at the top: that seems to be the credo of Kapil Sharma in the new season of “The Kapil Sharma Show,” that has been shot with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and their father, Salim Khan.
“Pink” will be remade in Tamil with Ajith playing Amitabh Bachchan’s role. Tentatively titled “Thala 59,” it will be produced by Boney Kapoor.
Rinzing Denzongpa, all of six-feet-dour, will make his acting debut 47 years after his dad did, in “Squad,” about our special forces and a little girl. The film is produced by Nilesh Sahay, veteran actress Zaheeda’s son.
“Badhaai Ho” director Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s next is on India’s football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, and Ajay Devgn will play the lead.
Akshay Kumar and team of writers have interacted with the real women behind the Mangalyaan Mission to stay true to India’s 2013 space program for authenticity.
Though neither of the three is willing to confirm this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is said to be planning a directorial with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
Sushmita Sen is in love with model Rohman Shawl, who is in his mid-twenties. So, coincidentally is Sen’s career that began in 1996 after being crowned Miss World earlier!
Imtiaz Ali’s next film with Kartik Aaryan is likely to be titled “Love Aaj Kal 2.” After all, every director having a prolonged flop run (that 2009 film was his last success) needs to go back to his successful film and make a sequel in spirit…
Bobby Deol will look for inspiration at a role done by Al Pacino in “Scarface” for his new film with Sanjay Dutt, titled “The Rise and Fall of Bambai,” but with the arrest of co-producer Prernaa Arora for a Rs. 3.1 billion fraud, the future of the film seems uncertain.
Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is making “Bhoole Bhatke Tiwari,” a film on the late Rajaram Tiwari, who devoted 70 years to reunite over 1.4 million people separated at the Allahabad Kumbh Mela.
Krishna Shroff says that she was in awe of and thus inspired to take up Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) by her brother Tiger Shroff and both have started a Fitness Center and gym called “MMA Matrix.”
