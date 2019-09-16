MUMBAI — Sony Pictures Networks Productions (SPN Productions), the film division of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), along with Abundantia Entertainment, has announced a film based on the life of Shakuntala Devi. The film brings to life the legendary and inspiring story of the woman who is popularly known as “The Human Computer.”
Shakuntala Devi took the world by storm with her talent for making incredibly swift calculations from a very young age. Despite no formal education, she made a name for herself globally as a genius. Her great mathematical skills even find a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Vidya Balan will be essaying the title role of Shakuntala Devi. Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani have written the screenplay and Ishita Moitra is the dialogue writer of the film. Menon also directs the film.
Principal photography of the film commenced Sep. 16 and this unique tale of the human mind and human relationships will see a worldwide release in the summer of 2020.
Sneha Rajani, studio head of Sony Pictures Networks Productions, said, “On very few occasions do you get an opportunity to tell a story of an individual who has had a journey that has inspired the entire world. The achievements of Shakuntala Devi are unparalleled globally. She was exceptionally gifted and everyone was in awe of her. I have had the honor of meeting her thrice. Vidya is someone I wanted to work with forever! I am looking forward to bring this phenomenal story to our audience.”
