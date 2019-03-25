MUMBAI—He’s very excited about his new film, “Junglee,” which releases Mar. 29. Vidyut Jammwal, known for his villainy in “Force” and his heroics in “Commando” and “Commando 3,” says that this quite different from what he has done to date. “It’s a film for kids, for the entire family, it’s educative. It is about things about animals of which we really have no idea,” he told India-West.
He elaborated, “Even my real sister screams when she sees a mouse. The mouse scurries away because it is scared, but my sister thinks it will come after her! If animals feel that they are safe and secure and do not think we are attacking them, they will not bother us. On their own, animals will never attack you. When I trained with a python, I was told to touch it very naturally. If they feel good in you, they will not strike back! Animals feel you, understand you more than you can imagine. They are more human than us.”
“The film educates people about animals,” he went on. “It teaches us how to conduct ourselves. It teaches us that animals are more sensible than us. Where I live, sparrows, pigeons and crows come and sit on our parapet. They do not cross the line. Animals that enter human homes do so only because we have taken away THEIR homes. And they attack only if they sense danger.”
“Junglee” is India’s first mainstream Hindi film with a director from Hollywood –Chuck Russell. Jammwal said that it is his deep understanding of animals that made the producers chose the director while the script was being developed. “Chuck came in and gave so many great inputs. Part of the reason for why the film took so long to make was that he was never time-bound, but would sense when the animals would be ready to shoot and only then go ahead.”
He added, “Chuck was also not on this trip that he should make a film to show how good he and Hollywood were, but he knew what he was doing and has made a simple film. It caters to everyone, goes from A to Z without gimmicks or gizmos, and is, in short, like our well-known comic series Amar Chitra Katha.”
Jammwal said that even his entry into cinema was not something fully planned, and neither was a Hollywood director a part of his career agenda. “You can become a star by meeting everybody and having good PR, but I have no ability for that. I sit and work on myself, and wait for that somebody who finds me and gives me work. That is a slower but better way! I believe that if you have the power, they will come to you.”
The fitness freak actor explains why he is so different. “I have grown up in an ashram with 800 women around me. This is a genuine ashram my mother runs.
We are trained in Kalaripayattu to take care of all situations, and I have been learning martial arts since I was born. Even today, every week, there are dozens of people who come to me for relief from aches and pains in various parts of their body that sometimes have been there for 20 years! We study every single bone in the body, and every muscle. I know exactly what to tell them.”
His fitness mantra is no secret. “I do not have the wrong regimental stuff that you must eat six boiled eggs and oats, and have a time for everything. I wake up according to what time I have slept and decide what to do – meet mom, have breakfast, or have lunch or something else. For me, discipline is to finish what you have decided, whether that is running five kilometers a day, gaining weight or losing weight. And I do not subscribe to this no-carbohydrates theory. Carbs are food for the brain, and that’s why you see so many pumped up bodies among models and stars who are always in a bad mood! Give them something to eat, man! That’s what I feel!”
Success for him is inspiring unknown people and even kids. There was this hulk who came up to him in Jaipur with massive arms and chest and told him that he was his inspiration. “For me, that is success, to be a role model and be wanted. For me, it is about being healthy. I do face occasional lows, but at that point, I think of the highs that will come. And when I travel, and action junkies recognize me and love me, it motivates me to work harder to better myself! I take a different route, using time and the money I get to make myself even better. I do not go to parties, for then sometimes on screen, I will look tired. I am very proud, very satisfied with the way I am.”
