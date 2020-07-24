MUMBAI — What do Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, Bear Grylls of “Man vs. Wild” fame and Indian action star Vidyut Jammwal have in common? The three have been acknowledged as fighters you don’t want to mess with by the portal, TheRichest.
Putin, who is a 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo, Grylls, a world-renowned adventurer and Jammwal have all featured on “10 People You Don’t Want Mess With.”
Considered by many the best action star of his generation, Jammwal has now earned the distinction of being the only Indian to feature on the coveted list. The actor is known to handle complex fight scenes and stunts in movies without the use of a body double and has been internationally recognized as one of the “most dangerous highly-skilled martial artistes” by the portal.
The action star has often remarked that fighting is not just about muscles and strength. The popular portal (TheRichest) quoted his take on what it means to a true martial artiste. It reads, “Punching and kicks don’t make a great martial artiste, learning patience and upsetting the balance of one’s opponent completes him being one.”
Initiated into the mother of all martial arts, Kalaripayattu, at the age of three, Jammwal grew up on love for fitness and training for insane endurance. The actor has done live-action shows in more than 25 countries and can kick serious butt in hand-to-hand combats. The actor recently introduced a segment on his YouTube channel, titled “X-Rayed by Vidyut” that showcases the lives of legends of the action world.
Prior to this mention by TheRichest, Jammwal has been on various lists such as “Top 10 Martial Artistes Of The World,” “Most Desirable,” “Fittest Men With The Best Bodies” and “Sexiest Men Alive.” He was also adjudged as one of PETA India’s “Hottest Vegetarian Celebrities.”
