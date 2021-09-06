MUMBAI — As per “The Times of India,” it is exclusive news from them before anyone else got it. And it is indeed official. Speculations of Vidyut Jammwal’s romance with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani had been going on for a short while, and now it is clear that the ring Mahtani is wearing is her engagement ring! Jammwal and Mahtani had recently visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and that is where he proposed, it is said. The ring on her finger was spotted by observant fans.
Prior to Jammwal, Mahtani was in a relationship with Dino Morea and Ranbir Kapoor too at one time. She was earlier married to Sanjay Kapoor, a Delhi businessman, before he divorced her and married Karisma Kapoor.
Mahtani and Jammwal fell in love five months ago. Prior to her, Jammwal too was in a relationship with actress Mona “Jassi” Singh for two years, but parted on an unpleasant note. Singh has since wed entrepreneur Shyam Gopalan.
“Best news ever...congratulations...@mevidyutjammwal @nanditamahtani,” said friend Neha Dhupia on her social media post.
