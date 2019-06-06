MUMBAI—Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently busy wrapping up “Commando 3,” had a surprise for the film’s team: he hosted an Iftaar party for the crew.
Since many unit members were observing the Ramadan fast and it was a night schedule, Jammwal thought of making it special for them by having an ‘iftaari’ on sets.
“Commando 3” is directed by Aditya Datt and Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah are in the cast. Presented by Reliance Entertainment & Motion Picture Capital in association with Sunshine Pictures, it is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production.
