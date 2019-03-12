MUMBAI— Vidyut Jammwal, one of the top six global martial artists across the globe, is now known as the ‘New-age action hero’ of the Hindi film industry. Known also as one of the authorities on Kalaripayattu in the country, Jammwal believes in the art of balancing the mind and body while working out. His Hindi film innings includes “Force,” the “Commando’ franchise and “Baadshaho,” all action extravaganzas.
Jammwal has an exciting line-up for 2019. And before the third installment of the hit “Commando” franchise followed by Mahesh Manjrekar’s gangster drama “Power” will come his favorite film, “Junglee.” This is one of those EXTREMELY rare films whose title matches their production companys’ name!
A city vet in his early 30s, Raj (Jammwal in “Junglee”) is single, successful and down-to-earth. He has two passions in life: Kalaripayattu and animals. He has a special love for elephants, among which he grew up at his parents' rehabilitation center in Orissa. He is heroic when it comes to standing up for his values, which are honesty, kindness and courage, and will not back down when confronted by those who challenge these beliefs. He is deeply affected by the premature death of his mother and misses her fiercely years after her passing. He has some displaced anger to deal with, but he channels this into his daily Kalaripayattu practice.
A Junglee Pictures production, “Junglee” blends Indian and Hollywood sensibilities as it is directed by Chuck Russell of “The Mask” fame in Hindi. Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani, the names behind classic 2018 films like “Raazi” and “Badhai Ho,” the film is set to release in cinemas March 29, with Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat in the leads.
