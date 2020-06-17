MUMBAI — Action star Vidyut Jammwal launched his YouTube Channel and the first video marks his first successful attempt to “Walk on Water.” Yes, you read it right! Jammwal’s training in the ancient Indian martial art form Kalaripayattu helped him in perfecting the unique technique of walking on water.
After inspiring thousands of people through his live sessions on Instagram during the lockdown, Jammwal is now set to take these videos to the next level. With this channel, he will be tapping over subjects that are not only related to physical fitness but will also explore various other fields like mental fitness, food and more exciting concepts.
A lot of fans had requested the action star to launch a platform from where they can learn his skills, and what better than a YouTube channel that will be accessible to people across the globe?
Highly-trained Shaolin monks have been practicing this rare feat of walking on water over many years and the actor gives credit to the years of Kalaripayattu training for mastering it. He says, “Having my own YouTube Channel was a goal I had since a very long time, and I was waiting for a perfect content to launch it. I have been training to walk on water for a while and this seemed like a perfect thing with which to start my channel.”
