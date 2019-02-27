MUMBAI— Vidyut Jammwal’s love for animals is no secret. The hunk’s new film “Junglee” is also based on the relationship between a man and elephants.
Jammwal spent a lot of time behind the camera understanding elephants and their behavior and extensively stayed with his elephant co-star Bhola and has great fondness for him.
Jammwal thus decided to doodle Bhola during his free time and has now shared the video in which he is doodling, asking kids to sketch their versions of Bhola and get a chance to watch the “Junglee” trailer with him.
