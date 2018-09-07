MUMBAI— Aditya Datt, known for “Table No. 21” and “Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone,” will also helm Vidyut Jammwal’s film “Commando 3.” The actor welcomed the former to the team with a gift.
Datt revealed that Jammwal gifted him Army-style dog tags as a gesture of welcome to the team. An elated Dutt shared the picture of the dog tags on Instagram and said, “Sometimes a small gesture makes things big for life… a souvenir at the start of a new journey from the man himself, appreciate it.”
“Commando 3” also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah, and will be first shot in London. Meanwhile, the second season of Datt’s “Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone,” is slated to premiere on Sept. 18.
Dilip Ghosh and Deven Bhojani, respectively, had directed the earlier films, “Commando: A One-Man Army” (2013) and “Commando 2: The Black Money Trails” (2017), both of which had done average business. Both featured Vidyut Jammwal as Commander Karanvir Dogra, while Sharma is repeated after Part 2 in “Commando 3” as well, as Inspector Bhavna Reddy.
The music for all three films has been scored by Mannan Shah. All three films have been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah for Sunshine Pictures. Among the mid-budget franchises, like “Hate Story,” “Ragini MMS,” and “Tum Bin,” it is the most successful, as the two newest films in the first, and the second parts of the latter two did not do well.
