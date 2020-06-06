MUMBAI —Vijay Deverakonda is known down South as the young, dashing man who makes fans feel weak in the knees. But there is more to his charm than just his handsome looks and acting chops. who is popularly known as Arjun Reddy after his super-hit movie, is a benevolent soul who thriving to make the world a better place.
Not many know that he is the founder of the non-profit The Deverakonda Foundation that marked its origin in April 2019 with exceptional contributions in reviving the career of the youth of the nation with The First Job Program.
The foundation, till now, has successfully aided 17,723 middle-class families with their groceries and basic essentials, spending over Rs. 1.7 crore. The actor, who himself hails from a middle-class family, pledged to help the middle-class people get through this pandemic with an adequate amount of essentials and groceries.
His foundation has carefully crafted the use of funds and donations by zero wastage of capital, as they have minutely verified every detail of the families who had approached them for help. The organization had urged the corporates to help with volunteering, and 535 people have extended their hands in support of this noble cause and successfully helped out thousands of families who were impacted during this rough patch.
The foundation has revived a whole heap of families in crisis and Deverakonda’s active involvement in helping out people in their hardships is unconditional, and comes with no expectations of achieving any sort of limelight and fame. This initiative was solely to battle the Corona crisis and now, since the lockdown 5.0 has enough relaxations and every sector in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is slowly resuming business, the initiative shut its operation from June 2.
The foundation has done an outstanding job in aiding working-class families who have always been neglected. With a transparent system of overseeing the finances and an efficient functioning, the foundation, has given timely help to 58,808 families and over 8,505 volunteers came together to offer over Rs. 1.5 crore as a way to join this community effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.