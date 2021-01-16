MUMBAI—Endemol Shine India, a Banijay company, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens, announced Jan. 15 that they have acquired the rights to adapt the Tamil film “Master” in Hindi.
The highly-anticipated Tamil film starring Vijay ‘Thalapathy’ and Vijay Sethupathi was released Jan. 14 and is already said to be breaking box-office records.
Interestingly, despite that film being dubbed in Hindi and released Jan. 14, the producers have still gone and announced a PROPER Hindi remake, which shows the potential of the film as perceived by them.
The film sees the two heavyweights come together for the first time on screen as protagonist and antagonist in a stirring thriller. The two actors square off against each other in this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The story revolves around a professor (Vijay) who tries to reform a juvenile school system, where he clashes with a gangster (Vijay Sethupathy).
Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens will start casting for the Hindi remake soon.
Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, says, ““Master” is a brilliant movie with masterful performances and a powerful narrative that resonates with audiences across the country and will be remembered for turning the box-office tide in the pandemic. We are incredibly proud to have acquired the rights to such a hot property. We are looking forward to recreating the magic of this film to captivate the Hindi audience.”
Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios says, ““Master” is a magnum opus that has already established its place in the country within a day of its release and has received tremendous response from the audiences. At Cine1, we always aim to support and deliver content-driven cinema. Yet again, we are proud to present the film to the audiences in Hindi!”
