MUMBAI — Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi was to make his Hindi debut in Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha.” However, there is speculation that the actor had to step down from the movie for he could not get the required weight for the character. The fact is that he has quit the film but for a different reason: dates.
However, in talks with “The News Minute,” as reported by IMW Buzz Entertainment, the actor stated, “Aamir-sir personally offered me the role. He even flew down to Tamil Nadu where I was shooting to narrate the script to me. Aamir-sir stayed overnight in that town and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvelous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerizing. I immediately said yes.”
Asked about the weight controversy, he said, “I am very comfortable with my body and my mind. Whatever project I go into, they go with me.” He then said, “COVID ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production. I just couldn’t accommodate ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in my schedule.”
About Khan, he raved, “When I went to Mumbai, Aamir-sir invited me to his house. He was the perfect host, not just once but twice. I can never forget his kindness and his knowledge of cinema. It would be an honor and a pleasure to work with him sometime in the near future.”
