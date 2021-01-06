MUMBAI—Vikas Verma’s latest film “Coolie No. 1” with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan saw him play the big, bad boy.
The actor put on 20 kilos for the film in barely a few months. “It was David Dhawan-ji’s brief to me that his villain has to look bulky and slightly huge to justify the character. I barely had a month to work on my body, and had to gain weight to look the part.”
However, the actor has to drop all those extra kilos now for his next film with Vidyut Jammwal titled “Sanak.” From his Instagram stories, it seems like the actor has been hitting the gym to get in shape “My next is a full-on action film and for that I have to look and feel fit to do all the action sequences. I have been regularly going to the gym, my trainer and my nutritionist have put me on a strict diet. Guess it will be a healthy New Year for me.”
