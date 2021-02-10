MUMBAI — The veteran duo Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt have come together for a film called “Cold,” a heartwarming story of a woman who emerges from a horrific time. It throws light on how she survives in a big city all alone and lives through the horror surrounded by great danger of losing her life.
Director Vikram Bhatt says: “The world has gone through a harrowing time in the past one year and there is a need for a collective catharsis and Cold is going to provide the viewers with that.”
He adds: "Intelligence has always been viewed as the ability to think and learn but in this post pandemic world we need to view it as our ability to rethink and unlearn. And what could be a better way to do it than collaborate with the master story teller himself ?”
“I am going to reinvent the horror genre with my mentor Mahesh Bhatt twenty years after “Raaz,” once again with “Cold.” I promise the scariest ride in our cinema till date!"
The horror film is written by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, it is produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar under the banner of Loneranger. It stars Akshay Oberoi and newcomer Anisha Pahuja.
