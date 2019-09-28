MUMBAI — He may be a long way away from the Ramsays, but Vikram Bhatt, the man behind many horror movies, from which “Raaz” and “1920” were massive hits and “Raaz 3” and “Haunted 3D” were successes, now presenst “Ghost.”
Vikram Bhatt’s passion and love for this genre has shone through, and his next film titled “Ghost” promises to be scarier and deadlier than any of the films he has made. The trailer of “Ghost” is proof that he can cast a spell and transport viewers into a different world, where everything is ruled by fear.
If that didn’t have you holding on to your seat for dear life, Bhatt also revealed that this one is based on a true story. “Ghost” takes you on the riveting journey of Karan Khanna, who has been accused of killing his wife, but believes that she has been murdered by a spirit. What follows is a sinister story of evil that will have you biting your nails in shock and fear.
““Ghost” is one of the scariest films I have worked on. The tight script coupled with great editing has put together a story that will have the viewers grasping their seats in fear. The trailer is out today and we hope we are able to deliver to the expectations of the people,” says the filmmaker.
He shared that the idea of “Ghost” came to him when he read a newspaper article about how a British court allowed a matter involving spirits to be tried. He was intrigued and decided to channel his energy into this film.
A Vashu Bhagnani production, the film will release in cinemas Oct. 18.
(0) comments
