MUMBAI—Vikram Bhatt starts shooting for his next series “Anamika” with Sunny Leone in the lead. This is an action series that will have 10 episodes. The series will be shot in Mumbai and the first schedule will be wrapped mostly by year-end.
Bhatt says, “Due to lockdown, the process of shooting was on hold for some time. But the industry never stops working. So here we are back where we love to work. We have just started shooting with Sunny and it has been a great as well as an exciting start. The audience will love watching Sunny doing a blend of martial with firearms. This action series is going to be a thrilling project.”
Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, and produced under the banner of Lone Ranger Productions by Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt, the show is set to release on MX player.
