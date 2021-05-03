MUMBAI — Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt plans to shoot his new thriller in sub-zero temperature. The film will start its second schedule this month in Mumbai.
“Cold” is planned to be shot in “cold storage” to replicate the freezing conditions demanded by the script. The film stars Akshay Oberoi and Anisha Pahuja.
Bhatt says, ““Cold” is an idiom-breaking film. People want to feel fear. It will keep you at the edge throughout its runtime. The attempt is to make it subtle, employing minimal VFX and trinkets that we have come to associate with horror films.”
He adds, “We want to make the most terrifying thriller ever. “Cold” is the story of a girl living in Mumbai. We will set up a three-bedroom apartment. The concept is that owing to a situation, the flat keeps getting colder, eventually reaching sub-zero temperatures,” He adds,” We will work in temperatures as low as two degree Celsius because that is part of the climax. Filming in a storage unit is necessary because we need condensed air flowing out of the actors’ mouths.”
The horror film is written by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta. It is produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar under the banner of Loneranger Productions.
(0) comments
