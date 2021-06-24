MUMBAI — Originally to release Jun. 24, “Haseen Dillruba” will now stream July 2 on Netflix.
“Haseen Dillruba” sets out to explore the intriguing journey of Rani, played by Taapsee Pannu, who finds herself lost in the chaos of her real-life novel. Known for her choice of impeccable scripts, Pannu will be seen bringing to life this classic murder mystery along with co-actors Vikrant Massey who plays the character of Rishu, and Harshvardhan Rane who will be seen playing the role of Neel. The film is an unpredictable tale of love, jealousy, revenge and deception.
Talking about the different acting styles and ways in which Pannu and Massey approach the script, director Vinil Mathew said, “Taapsee and Vikrant are stellar performers with different approaches. Vikrant has a background in theater; hence he improvises a lot, enjoys rehearsals and attempts multiple takes where he keeps refining and tweaking his performance till he hits the perfect note. Taapsee, on the other hand, plays a qualified engineer and perhaps that is why she has a methodical and precise approach to her preparation. She is extremely sharp and perceptive and maps her character layers and trajectory very early on. She then combines this with a lot of spontaneity and her first few takes are absolute gems.”
Mathew, who last directed “Hasee Toh Phasee” in 2014, said that both of them understood their characters extremely well and make an amazing team on-screen.
