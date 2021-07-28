MUMBAI — Producer Mansi Bagla dropped the first look of her film “Forensic” on her Instagram along with the actors and director Vishal Furia.
Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films have unveiled the identity to the audiences as they released the teaser motion poster of “Forensic,” the Hindi remake of the 2020 super-hit film made down South.
“Forensic” was a 2020 Malayalam psychological thriller film co-written and co-directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan in their directorial debut.
It was announced earlier that Vikrant Massey has been cast as the lead actor, and now Radhika Apte has joined the team as the female lead. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia.
Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films took to their social media to reveal the motion poster of “Forensic”—a mesh of mystery, fingerprints, blood stains, magnifying glass, a lifeless body and a microscope. All these promise a gritty thriller.
Director Furia said, “ ‘Forensic’ explores the advanced science of crime investigation that expedites the process of finding the criminal. I want to talk about this science in an entertaining and thrilling way. Vikrant and Radhika are realistic actors, and together we want to convey that this science is available for everyone to help them if they are the victims of a crime. The producers, Mansi and Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut, don’t want to leave any stone unturned in the process of telling this exciting story.”
Bagla added, “I wanted the best and did not want to compromise on any aspect, I am glad we have the best team in place now. This is a very unique film where we have given a lot of attention to the script by involving real forensic officers and have put together a very sincere team of professionals. Hindi cinema has seen many films on police officers, army personnel and RAW agents, but we have never seen films on forensic officers, who play such an important and pivotal role in solving any crime scene investigation. The audience will also be delighted to see Vikrant and Radhika together for the first time on screen.”
Deepak Mukut, of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “I am excited to see this film come to life. When you have talent like Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte along with director Vishal Furia, you better give the audience a memorable experience and thanks to the support of my team and my director, we are all set to roll this edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller.”
Massey states, “Mansi and Vishal make a fabulous producer- director duo. I have worked with Vishal earlier, and there is a comfort level, and with Mansi, everything fell in place seamlessly. The entire team is brimming with positive energy and I’m really excited. What I like about Mansi is that she is passionate about films, very professional and to the point. I was astonished to see the level of detailing with which my character has been sketched. The producers and the director are very professional and organized, and their preparations for the film have impressed me.”
