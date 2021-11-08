MUMBAI — Disney+ Hotstar and Friday Storytellers present an all-new exciting extension to the successful universe of “Special Ops” with “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story,” which will be streamed Nov. 12.
The compelling narrative of this first-of-its-kind prequel series will take the audiences back in time to unravel the formative years of agent Himmat Singh. He will be seen wading his way through the dark alleys of politics, red-tape and honey-traps in this action-packed installment.
Vinay Pathak plays the role of Abbas in the series. Talking about his character Pathak says, “Abbas was not supposed to be what Abbas is in the inception, and Neeraj (director Pandey) and I have had our differences also when the first draft was written. How eventually Abbas has emerged is very endearing for me, because he is written so beautifully that it became fascinating to me. He says something but there is a profound back-story to what he reveals.”
Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the series stars Kay Kay Menon along with Aftab Shivdasani and Aadil Khan, who will make an entry with new talent Aishwarya Sushmita and Maria Ryaboshapka alongside Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, K.P. Mukherjee and others. Shital Bhatia is the producer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.