MUMBAI—Shabana Azmi is gearing up to feature in a show that draws from real-life occurrences in hospitals. Interestingly, Vipul Amrutlal Shah wanted to take this subject on the silver screen, but its interesting storyline made him opt for the OTT platform. Shah felt that the content was so relevant and interesting that it would not fit well in a two-and-a-half-hour film. Then he decided to create a show that could go either on the TV or on the OTT platform that would do justice to the subject.
After featuring in Aparna Sen’s film “15 Park Avenue” many years ago, Azmi and Shefali Shah are reuniting for this interesting medical thriller, which will be released most likely on the digital space. However, the platform is not yet decided.
“Shefali is playing a doctor while Shabana will be essaying the role of her boss and the owner of the hospital where she works. The show will revolve around their characters and the unique, conflicting relationship they share,” said Shah, adding that he has been working on the concept for a while now. “I’d started developing it as a film, but eventually realized that the subject I want to incorporate would not fit in such a short time-frame.”
Shah said that Mozez Singh started building the show on the original concept. “He transformed the story keeping the concept in mind. Ishani Banerjee, who has earlier worked on some great scripts, has played an important part in the scripting. The show draws from real-life events and common occurrences in hospitals.”
Shah added, “It will go on the floors shortly and will be set in cities like Bhopal and Indore.” While he has worked with wife Shefali before, this is his first project with Azmi. “I’d always wanted to work with her. The meeting with her went beautifully, and she loved the idea. So much so that she even gave us references for the subject. Having Shabana and Shefali together on screen is going to be thrilling,” he said.
