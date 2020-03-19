MUMBAI — The virus scare’s far-reaching repercussions on the film industry sees a silver lining, in all probability, for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The portal www.bollywoodhungama.com reports that it has heard from reliable sources that Dharma may drop two of their most prestigious products from their 2020-21 list: the multi-star “Takht” that was to be Johar’s next directorial, and “Dostana 2” as well.
While the latter took a dull 11 years (the sequel was announced last year) to get going, no one is excited about it, as even “Dostana” (not the 1980 Dharma blockbuster debut but the 2008 comedy on homosexuality whose sequel this one was to be) was at best a tepid success. The indifferent faring of “gay” subjects since—over eight films of all scales and grades, including the recent “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” —has set alarm bells ringing for such subjects.
And “Takht,’ billed as a historical and featuring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt, is now a project in the “red” zone, the portal goes on.
Besides the scriptwriter being accused of a communal tweet, the mood of the nation after the whole CAA-NCR imbroglio and the violence that followed speaks for a complete embargo on the kind of budgets this film will need. A.R. Rahman has been announced as the music director on Wikipedia, but the last Rahman score that generated interest in a Hindi film was “Rockstar” in 2011, and the music was not strong enough to improve the film’s calamitous fate.
In all, this is the one film that Johar should not even try to revive.
