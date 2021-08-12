MUMBAI — The current season of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” is leaving no stone unturned to excite its audience. The competition is only getting intense as the contestants’ resilience and fortitude are being tested through a series of daring stunts, with the “Darr vs Dare” factor increasing manifolds. The contestants will be put through their paces this weekend as host Rohit Shetty introduces the “Best of Stunts Week.”
In the forthcoming episode of Aapka Colors’ “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,” Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, and Anushka Sen will be given the most difficult stunt in the show’s history. Viewers will witness a heated moment on the show when Sood sustains an injury while prepping for the stunt. All the other contestants urge him to call off the task and question the team about the safety. To ease the tension, Shetty has a stuntman perform the same task to demonstrate that it is safe.
While Sood is getting treated, his friend Vishal Aditya Singh steps up to perform the stunt on his behalf. It appears that friendship takes precedence over competitiveness.
“Undoubtedly, the stunt was really difficult, and even before the stunt began, I got severely injured, resulting in a great deal of stress among the other contestants,” said Sood. “However, it was encouraging to see Vishal step forward to perform a task on my behalf despite the fact that we are competitors.”
It would be intriguing to see if Tamboli and Sen will even attempt the stunt, given the difficulty of the task, and if Singh will get himself in trouble as he helps a friend.
