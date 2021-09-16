MUMBAI — “Khufiya,” directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is based on the popular espionage novel, “Escape to Nowhere” by Amar Bhushan, and will release exclusively on Netflix.
Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, “Khufiya” is the story about Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defense secrets. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.
Sharing his excitement, Bhardwaj said, “With ‘Khufiya,’ my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one’s deep-rooted emotional conflicts.”
Collaborating with Netflix and Bhardwaj yet once again, Tabu said, ““Khufiya” is a one-of-a-kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it’s a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming!”
Pratiksha Rao, director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the master of storytelling, Vishal Bhardwaj. His films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can’t wait for our members to experience this through this incredible story.”
The film is written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula and is inspired by true events.
