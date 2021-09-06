MUMBAI — He’s not to be confused with 1990s actor Vishnuvardhan, who did three Hindi films. Vishnu Varadhan has also been an actor, though, but his main claim to fame, obviously, is that of a filmmaker with 10 South films behind me. His 11th, the recent Hindi movie “Shershaah,” has made him a big name pan-India, for it is simply one of the best war movies we have ever seen, and the same holds true when we consider the other genre it encompasses: biopics.
India-West chats up the hit director on Zoom, while he is basking in the critical and commercial success of the film.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: You are spelt as Vishnu Varadhan. Was that to differentiate you from the South actor, as your name is spelt as one word on Wikipedia? This is similar to the name change that Prabhudheva made on the Hindi screen when he directed “Wanted.”
A: My name has always been two words, and probably my mother might have been a great fan of the Kannada actor of the ‘90s you mention, so she named me as Vishnu Varadhan—I really don’t know! (Smiles)
Q: Among all directors, including from down South, how were you chosen for the film?
A: I think that it is the film that chose all of us, sir. Capt. Vikram Batra was from Palampur, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar from Mumbai, and me from the South—so I think we made a national film. It all happened because of Sandeep Shrivastava, the writer of the film. We were to do a film down South and Sandeep was signed to do the research for it, and he kept sharing things with me. Later, I met producer Shabbir Boxwala and Sidharth and Karan and the team just fell into place. So the rest is history—we did the research for two months, wrote the script and filmed it, and then the pandemic happened and here we are!
Q: In the last three months, at least eight South remakes have been announced in Hindi, with the original South Indian director being repeated in his or her Hindi debut. Without being either diplomatic or condescending, what do you think is the reason?
A: It’s very simple—a film and its emotion originate from a director, and that is why the same director can make it best again. It also has to do with what kind of director is best at that genre. The soul of a film comes from the director itself and that is the only reason I see that it is preferable to have the same person in charge.
Q: Some directors do not like to remake their films as they do not want to repeat a subject. What about you?
A: I have been offered projects to remake, but at those times I was busy with some other films. And sometimes, you don’t mind doing projects that excite you. You don’t mind waiting for something. I could do a remake and go back to an original. I have taken long breaks in between my films. That’s the way I have worked.
Q: What was the biggest challenge for you with “Shershaah?”
A: The fact that it was about Capt. Batra and the Indian Army. The film is about our armed forces—is is their film. Understanding them was the biggest responsibility. Adding to this was the fact that ALL of us were traveling on one road, in one direction for one cause. After that only comes the actual making of the film.
Q: Teamwork or original story—where did the excellence come from as “Shershaah” is one of the finest Hindi war films ever seen?
A: I think it is the emotions in the original story, then comes all the teamwork. I could not have done it all alone, the entire team supported me—all the cast and technicians.
Q: It is very rare that a biopic is 90 percent true and yet is riveting and not absurd, without any over-the-top dramatization. “Shershaah” is not dry either. Was it because of Capt. Batra’s larger-than-life character?
A: It was fascinating even during research to find certain seemingly incredible things in Capt. Batra’s life, so that you wonder, “How can such things happen like this in real life?” After meeting some people, it was fascinating even to understand it. My stand was how dramatic I would have to make the film. And what I heard was so real, so for me, it was about documenting the story. How do I translate it, so I thought let’s keep it as real as possible, keeping only the cinematic tools as techniques.
Q: How familiar are you with Hindi and the ethos of Hindi cinema? I do not mean it in a disparaging way, but almost all films helmed by South directors have a certain essence that is not Hindi cinema, like even in superb films like “Wanted” or “Hera Pheri.” That was missing from “Shershaah,” just as we hear the music of M.M. Kreem vis-à-vis that of A.R. Rahman or Ilaiyaraaja—everything was cosmopolitan.
A: Sir, first thank you so much because this is a very interesting compliment and I love it! It’s like this. Though I am from Chennai, my exposure as an associate is from Mumbai. I can read and understand Hindi too and I can speak it too, as it was my second language in school, and you learn the language further while working as well. I had to transcend myself into the story and the sensibilities of how people think—that is the time I took. So you need to spend time on a story. The exposure I had helped me. You need to shift yourself because it is a human story. You cannot mimic the ethos.
Q: How much was your exposure to the Batra family?
A: It was a lot. Sandeep had done a round of research, and I wanted to go through the whole process again, because you need to be sincere to the story. So we traveled for some months, met Vishal Batra and Gen. Y.K. Joshi, who introduced us to the other officers who worked with Capt. Vikram. We had extensive meetings with them, the family, Dimple Cheema, Capt. Vikram’s friends…only then could we get the flavor of what those people were really all about.
Q: Is this your first biopic?
A: It is! That’s what also pulled me into it! To repeat, the film chose us, and I am really happy for the love we are getting. Such a story is like a once-in-a-lifetime experience!
Q: And how was the Sidharth Malhotra experience?
A: It was fabulous! Because he has learnt a lot of work on the character, we were on the same page—even he met the family, Kiara met Dimple.
And it is not about just meeting and talking to them. It is about gathering their emotions and what they felt. It is not about mimicking them but about storing their memories. Then you have to just go out there and perform. Sid had to undergo training in Mumbai and Kargil, and that is what showed. I could see Sid gradually transforming into Capt. Vikram. The greatest compliment came from the youngsters in the Batra family who told us that they had heard his story often, but they were watching our chachu for the first time. For them, Sidharth became their chachu. That was the biggest compliment to us.
