MUMBAI—Marathi films have always known for their many unique features that they offer to the audience, and one of them is powerful content. Right from the advent of cinemas, we have seen various experiments happening in the Marathi film industry and “Drishtant” is all set to surprise us in a very different way.
“Drishtant,” which is in the post-production stage, stars visually-challenged actors for the first time, and this is one of India’s proudest moments in the history of cinema. Not only actors, but the singers, musicians and dubbing artistes will be talent facing the same disability.
Directed by Abhijit K. Zanjal, the film will act as a motivational pad for the aspiring people out there with any kind of disability.
Shot in Goa, it revolves around the lead character Ajinkya, essayed by Hemendra. The film also stars Babita, Ratan and Yogesh Rao in pivotal roles. Another unique feature of the film is that the makers want to cater to all demographics, which includes the other challenged people.
The film’s objective is to get people to open their eyes to the world around them, which also brings in the subject of organ donation, a noble cause that the film promotes to help the biologically less fortunate.
The film is produced by BM Productions, Polaroid Media, Sambhav Dawar, Tanmay Telang, Harshvardhan and Tripur Singh.
