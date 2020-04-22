MUMBAI — Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher will be seen together in “The Future Of Life Festival.” Agnihotri and Kher will be soon seen in “The Kashmir Files,” but the former spoke about the reason and the basic need to start this “Festival.”
Said Agnihotri, “I want to understand the role of creativity and culture in the New World, post the Covid19 crisis. What are the new models for the world? No politics, no gossip, only positive creativity-centered vision and plans for the future.”
“I was thinking, why not celebrate life in such trying and depressing times and share hopes with people. Amidst all this, let’s not forget the most precious gift which we all have – Life! It’s Life that will defeat the virus. So, celebrating Life is the first step. How is life is going to be in a post-#Coronaworld? How we can find new meanings, new dreams? So, Pallavi and I will be talking to the thought leaders and will share their vision with the world.”
Agnihotri, the filmmaker behind “The Tashkent Files” and “Buddha in a Traffic Jam,” is also the brain behind “#IAmBuddha,” a movement that aims at exploring and bringing out creative wealth that will help make India an “Innovation Hub” thriving on ideas and creativity. As a step in that direction, “#IAmBuddha” presents the “School Of Creativity—The Future Of Life Festival.”
Besides Anupam Kher, the other creative brains who will feature in the Festival include Dr. Makarand R. Paranjpe (author, poet, humanities professor and the Director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla), Ashwin Sanghi (writer in the fiction-thriller genre), Padma Shri Malini Awasthi (Indian folk singer), Amish Tripathi (Indian diplomat, columnist and author), Gautam Chintamani (film historian and author), Swapnil Bandodkar (Marathi singer), Avadhoot Gupte (music composer, singer and filmmaker), RJ Raunaq (radio jockey), Dr. Alok Chaturvedi (founder-director of SEAS Laboratory at the prestigious Krannert School of Management, Purdue University) and Suresh Wadkar (singer).
