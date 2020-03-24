MUMBAI — The coronavirus outbreak has come at a bad time for India economically. Stars have been using their platforms to spread awareness, whether by sharing videos washing their hands or advising fans to stay home and practice social distancing. In the midst of everything, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is putting his creative skills to good use.
Agnihotri, who directed the sleeper hit “The Tashkent Files” last year, has taken up painting to raise money for daily wage workers. “There are a lot of people in the industry whose livelihood has been affected. I will sell these paintings for them,” he said.
The filmmaker has also tied up with the federations for junior actors, the art department, stuntmen, and other technicians and is trying to raise funds for them too through his contact with NGOs. “I can only help in my limited way, but hopefully, it will encourage others to come forward,” he added.
Agnihotri has completed two paintings and the third is a work-in-progress. “It takes two days to complete a painting. I don’t know how long this lockdown will continue, so it’s best to keep working on my art. It’s important to be positive and put creativity to good use,” he added.
Meanwhile, shoot for his film “The Kashmir Files,” which was to go on the floors Mar. 16, was canceled at the last minute. The film was to be shot in parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Delhi, and Mumbai.
