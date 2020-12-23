MUMBAI – Adding a feather to his cap, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi Dec. 21 received the Sarvottam Samman from the governor of Maharashtra for his performance in the movie, “PM Narendra Modi.”
The “Company” actor was invited by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, where he received the honor.
The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which released in May 2019, saw him play the titular character. Oberoi said he was grateful for the honor.
He said: “This award is very special because I won it for a film that will always remain close to my heart. It was an absolute honor playing Modi ji, an icon whose journey is nothing short of inspirational.”
“What makes me happier is to receive this award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari ji, the Governor of Maharashtra. Awards are recognition of your work and this will motivate me to keep working hard,” he added.
On the work front, Oberoi will be seen next in a horror-thriller titled, “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter,” which he is also producing. He will also be seen in “Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder,” a whodunit thriller, where he will be playing the lead and producing the film.
