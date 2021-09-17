MUMBAI — The biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Anand Oberoi, titled 'PM Narendra Modi,’ is going to get a digital release.
Talking about the movie, Vivek said: "I have immense respect for our Prime Minister, and it was an honor to have been given an opportunity to be able to tell his story to the world, through cinema."
"It traces Modi Ji's journey from his modest origins to his historic victory as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and eventually his nomination as the Prime Minister of India. I feel immense pleasure that this inspirational story will now have a wider reach with the release," he adds.
The trailer of 'PM Narendra Modi', the biopic based on the life of the Prime Minister is out.
Speaking about the digital release, Director Omung Kumar says: "This film is the first one to chronicle and celebrate the life of a Prime Minister. I am so glad that MX Player is giving this story what it deserves, a chance to reach more homes in our country."
Apart from Vivek Anand Oberoi, this movie also has a talented star cast including Manoj Joshi, Barkha Bisht, Zarina Wahab and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.
'PM Narendra Modi' will stream starting Sept. 23 on MX Player.
