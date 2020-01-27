MUMBAI — The first look of Vivek Sharma’s romantic comedy “A Game Called Relationship” was launched recently. Famous trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the first poster, followed by Amitabh Bachchan launching the first trailer of this rom-com based on live-in relationship.
This is Sharma’s first romantic comedy, which also sees his acting debut.
The film is produced, written and directed by Vivek Sharma for his banner Filmzone. Mandy Takhar (star in Punjabi films), Sumit Suri and Sabina Sheema star in th film with music by Nakash Aziz and Sargam Jassu. The film is set to hit the screen Feb. 7.
Sharma had directed “Bhoothnath” with Bachchan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.