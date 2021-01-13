MUMBAI—This year, some of the biggest shows of 2020 were from Voot Select’s stable. Staying true to its proposition of ‘Made for Stories,’ the platform showcased content across genres and rolled out exceptional originals that received much appreciation from the audience. Whether it was the never-before confluence of mythology and science in “Asur,” or the entirely remotely and digitally shot “The Gone Game” or “Crackdown” that brought alive the magic of the big screen, Voot Select has been trying to raise the bar in delivering top-class content.
Now Voot Select’s 2021 line-up is set to take its content proposition up a notch with its new original, “Candy.” The newest addition to their list of engrossing thrillers, “Candy,” a plot thickened with stories of drugs, politics, ambition and murder, is “sweet as sin,” claims a media release. But whether it is man or beast behind these sinister doings, no one can tell.
Set in a boarding school, in a misty hill town, this “Candy” is full of action. Featuring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy in the lead roles, “Candy” promises to take audiences on an adrenaline-charged quest to unwrap the secrets. The series is directed by Ashish R. Shukla and produced by Optimystix Entertainment.
Says Ronit Roy, “I’ve been lucky to have had the chance to work with so many talented directors, which has helped my learning curve tremendously. With the advent of the digital entertainment era, there is so much good work for everyone, and so many people are doing this good work, which is heartening and inspiring.”
He goes on, “I feel immense opportunities exist and will grow further. I am proud to have been a part of some fantastic OTT shows and now I am extremely excited and waiting to start work on “Candy.” Kudos to the entire team of Voot Select for coming up with such a strong concept. My role is complex and challenging, which just makes it all the more interesting. I have a feeling this is going to be a very exciting ride and can’t wait to share this piece with you.”
Chadha added, “What drew me to the script were the various dimensions to my role. This thriller and psychological horror space is new for me. Playing characters with depth is something that has always interested me and this was the perfect opportunity. Of course, working with someone like Ronit is very exciting, as this will be the first time that I will be sharing screen space with him as well as with other brilliant actors like Nakul Sahdev and Manurishi Chadha. I am also excited to collaborate with director Ashish Shukla, as he was one of the first people I met from the industry, from the beginning of my career.”
