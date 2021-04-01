MUMBAI—Voot Select launched the newest edition of the mystery series, “Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends,” delving into a whirlpool of romance, crime and mystery. The star-cast includes Rannvijay Singha, who will reprise his role as a sincere cop, along with Karishma Sharma, Priyanka Purohit, Aditi Arya and Elisha Mayor.
Synopsis: An honest and diligent man, ACP Sumer Singh moves to Delhi with his sights set on elevating his career, building on his impressive record of solving cases involving youngsters wrapped up in a world of crime. When his leap into romance goes wrong, the no-nonsense cop finds himself enmeshed in the lives of four criminals.
With Singha displaying his acting chops, the whodunit deep dives into the mystery behind crimes of passion. The show is a sequel to “Sumer Singh Case Files: Kaushiki,” which had initially released on Viu by the name of Kaushiki and had recently made its way to Voot.
Produced by Namit Sharma, Namrata G. Rungta and Rajiv Bakshi, the series is directed by Namit Sharma.
