MUMBAI — With the season of monsoon and that lingering feeling of nostalgia, VYRL Originals(a division of Universal Music India)’ new single “Fursat Aaj Bhi Hai,” featuring the popular actress, Sonal Chauhan with Arjun Kanungo, celebrates the timelessness and strength of love, especially in the face of adversities, as an ode to relationships that only get stronger with time.
After receiving much love from the audience, Kanungo and Chauhan reprise their chemistry in the music video. The video is shot entirely at home on an iPhone, which has been remotely directed by Keyur Shah. The video showcases a complex journey of a couple and phases that every relationship goes through. Kanungo and Chauhan are seen reminiscing beautiful moments spent together, after they have gone through a break-up, and realizing how being with each other means the world to them.
Kanungo composes and sings the song, which will stir heartstrings emotionally, as penned by Mayur Puri. It is a playful pop-ballad with contemporary sounds and a healthy mix of western and Indian percussion. It takes inspiration from the Rock Pop Golden age and pushes the boundaries of the Indie Pop genre.
There are good and bad days but a relationship that withstands challenges is what truly matters, as true love always finds its way back. Sharing his thoughts, Kanungo said, “I’m excited to team up with VYRL Originals once again to present to you this beautiful ballad of love, longing and separation. Given the current scenario, we thought it would be ideal to showcase the struggles of a relationship in real-time, and how, despite all odds, the journey is still beautiful. This song has been extremely compelling for me to work on as we had to do everything entirely by ourselves and was quite an experience given this lockdown. I’m really happy I got a chance to collaborate with Sonal again. I hope everyone loves and enjoys this song this as much as we did in crafting it.”
Lyricist Mayur Puri told this reporter, “The best thing about Arjun is that he treats me as an equal and is very clear about things. If he does not like what I have written, he says it upfront. If he loves it, he hugs me and raves about what I have done. We have collaborated on “Fursat” in the past, and we were very clear that the word “Fursat” should come in here as well.”
Commenting on the latest release, Vinit Thakkar, chief operating officer, Universal Music, India and South Asia, said, “Arjun is today one of India’s top pop stars, has an enviable track-record of churning out hits. “Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi” is a beautiful love ballad that will showcase an exciting new dimension of his singing prowess. Also, despite the video having been completely shot at their homes on an iPhone, Arjun and Sonal have yet again re-created the magical chemistry for which their fans love them. I am confident that their fans will appreciate the song and shower their love and support like they always have.”
