I don’t believe a few things now.
After spending some 150 minutes watching “Wakaalat From Home” (which means court proceedings from home), I refuse to believe that I actually watched all 10 episodes hoping that somewhere, ultimately, things would improve.
Well, maybe even in the last of 10 episodes. Yes, I actually binge-watched it—binge-watched?? Yeah, otherwise I think I would have never gone to watch the rest again had I stopped in between somewhere.
I also do not believe that a giant platform like Amazon would have booked something like this that even lesser OTTs would have rejected outright. Well, maybe those platforms did reject, but why did Amazon take it up? Facts are weirder than fiction.
I again do not believe that, just like his father Ramesh Sippy who created delights headed by “Sholay” could spin a disastrous “Shimla Mirchi” last year, Rohan Sippy would co-write and directed this one after a (albeit part-derived) classic like the 2005 “Bluffmaster!” Well, as the proverb goes, Blunders never cease! Or should the word be “Wonders?”
Yes, I wonder which level of moron would actually smile, chuckle, laugh or guffaw at the abysmal level of humor here in the situations and in the lines. Why, for example, is a gentleman lawyer called Lobo Tripathi (Laugh, folks, that’s supposed to be uber-funny, get it?) and be dressed in Chinese robes on a case and run a “Chinjabi” (Guffaw now!) restaurant on the side? And how can he address his client’s hubby as “Gigolo” when the conversation is on record?
Then there is a lady counsel named Rajni Tacker (who Lobo addresses as Thakkar to make us chortle even more) who thinks every sentence is aimed at either seducing her or making her fall for any man. She has just married a dyspeptic cop who runs away from her. She represents the wife, Radhika (Nidhi Singh).
And these two worthies are handling the online divorce proceedings of Sujin (held captive by his creditor with a rope, this imbecile role performed by Sumit Vyas) and his asinine wife Radhika at their home, who cannot see a lesbian lover when anyone can just based on what she says.
But mind you, Radhika, a television journalist, knows so much of the Indian Penal Code. She impresses a moronic judge (Akarsh Khurana) who appears only in the end, because the video files of the hearings are being sent to him.
And what do these files contain? Incredibly poor jokes, gags, one-liners and so on. There are jokes at the current epidemic, at the silliest and most exasperating topics and of course we have horrifically unfunny explanations of why Sujin keeps holding professional bets on “important” topics like when will the U.K. lockdown be lifted? That’s how he lands in debts or, when lucky, makes a living, see?
So now I wonder whether the series perpetrators even realize that the audience is not fuzzy-headed, imbecile, moronic or demented. Unless, of course, these are the after-effects of watching “WFH.”
The background score is another irritant. From the performers, Gopal Datt tries his best to rise above his screwball role and lines. Kubbra Sait is a disaster in a comic role. Nidhi Singh is irritating, shockingly so for an actress who does so well in other series. Anuvab Pal in one scene is probably less unfunny than in his entire script. And mind you, expletives, skin show and childish adult (!!) humor prevail whenever possible! No censors, see?
To a good extent, this one reminded me of Pal’s first association with Sippy, the 2009 “The President Is Coming,” an off-form “comedy” that went nowhere. Pal and Sippy floundered badly there, so we wonder what made them join forces again.
This is nothing but a gross encroachment on our time and an attack on both our sense of hope and mental balance.
Rating: ½ star
Produced by: Ramesh Sippy
Directed by: Rohan Sippy
Created and Written by: Anuvab Pal & Rohan Sippy
Starring: Sumit Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Gopal Datt, Kubbra Sait, Akarsh Khurana & Anuvab Pal
