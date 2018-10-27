MUMBAI—One of the biggest multinational retail corporations tied up with Deepika Padukone to promote women's Indian wear
One of the biggest multinational retail corporations, Walmart Canada, has tied up with Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone to promote women's Indian wear in Canada.
Owing to the actress' mass appeal and global popularity, this multinational brand has signed Deepika Padukone's All About You to promote Women's fashion in Canada.
Not just global retailers but Indian too have got Deepika Padukone on board a recent testimony of which is Myntra.
With the commitment, dedication and huge reach the actress provides, Deepika Padukone is also touted as a brand favorite with as many as 20 highly coveted brands in her kitty.
