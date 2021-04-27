MUMBAI—If ever there was a superstar among film editors, it was the legendary Waman Bhonsle (and his late partner in most of his films Guru Dutt Shirali). Bhonsle also edited several films alone, completing 231 releases (over 210 jointly) in a career of 33 years. Waman Bhonsle passed away in Mumbai April 26 from age-related issues at the age of 89, having been born in February 1932.
I met Waman Bhonsle a decade back. Tall and impressive then even at 79, Waman Bhonsle was the first of a few celebrities I traced through Facebook—after two months of effort! He was warm, friendly, courteous and articulate like most legends.
In 2001, Bhonsle had decided to quit - Guru Dutt had quit earlier for health reasons. "Avid had come in," he explains. "If I too had adopted the technology, my two assistants would have been jobless and I did not want that to happen when I continued working. My three daughters and my son were also after me to stop working, which I had been doing since 1953. My son wanted me to take it easy. Even today, if I do come back, many of my directors will welcome me. In fact, I have a standing invitation from Vikram Bhatt to come and edit his films. Subhash Ghai then wanted to send me abroad to learn the latest editing technology. But I would work almost all days a month from 8.30 in the morning till 2 a.m. and that also took a toll on my health, because the stress gave me hypertension and diabetes."
At their peak, Waman Bhonsle and Guru Dutt would average seven to ten films a year, working with men of multiple sensibilities in filmmaking and equally comfortable with names from Mumbai as well as Chennai.
"My last films were Salim's "Mitti" and the Marathi film "Kairee" by Amol Palekar," recalled Bhonsle. "There was also "Chhupa Rustam" that released in 2001 after years of delay." The ace editor's proteges include Zafar Sultan ("Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak"), Dilip Kotalgi with Zafar ("Arjun," "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander") and Prashant Khedekar in Marathi films, and last but not the least was N. Chandra, who assisted Bhonsle as editor before turning assistant director.
Bhonsle hailed from Pomburpa village in Goa. He shifted to Mumbai to appear for his school Board examinations and was staying with his older brother, through whom for a while he worked in a dye-maker factory. Tiring of it, he joined his father's friend, the famous editor D.N. Pai, who was working with Bombay Talkies. "It was 1953 —and just a job. When he moved to Filmistan I moved there with Pai-saheb. He later began working independently and I kept working under him as an assistant editor."
Bhonsle's resume in this capacity included "Bheegi Raat," "Baat Ek Raat Ki," "Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke," "Woh Kaun Thi?," "Neel Kamal," "Anita" and many more. It was Raj Khosla who gave Bhonsle his first independent film, "Do Raaste." But his first release was R.K.Nayyar's "Intequam," which hit the screen earlier that same year, 1969. Guru Dutt would also assist Pai and joined him in this film.
With both films proving blockbusters, Waman-Guru, as they were often called, became a hit team. "With some filmmakers like Raj Khosla, I went it alone, but in most films till he quit, Guru and I were partners, who would sit on the edit together, or in turns. Guru was an expert in cutting song footage, and would also look more into administration than I did."
When Bhonsle came in, the machine used was the primitive and the pedal-oriented Movieola. Recalling those days, he said, "It was a table with a screen much smaller than a computer screen. There was a synchrometer on which we would match the visuals with the audio track and cut with scissors by winding the pedal back and forth. A frame has both glaze and emotions and both had to be first scraped with a blade. Then we had to use a cement that contained nitric acid to join them and our fingers would be covered with blisters."
After this, came the Tape Splicer. "The screen was the size of a small television, so that was a relief!" smiled Bhonsle."Unlike the Movieola, five or six people could now comfortably sit and watch the shots. We would now join the cut portions of the film with tapes rather than chemicals and there were buttons to advance or rewind."
The next step was the Steinbeck machine. The first-ever Steinbeck in Mumbai was bought by Vijay Anand, Bhonsle remembered. After this, Famous Studios in downtown Tardeo also got one. "We first worked on it during "Kinara" and "Kitaab," both films made by Gulzar," remembered Bhonsle.
The pattern those days was to shoot and edit what was shot. These 'rushes' (as they were called) were even shown to distributors for their feedbacks. "Guru and I began our own editing room in the '70s. But we were so busy that we had to sometimes book even other studios!" smiles Bhonsle.
Unlike many of his eminent colleagues, Bhonsle did not turn to direction. "Frankly, I had no time!" he smiles."We would even break rules and work on second Sundays, such was the pressure of work. Then there were those crash assignments that came for which we had to take out time without angering our regular associates." In this, they unofficially saved many an over-shot film from disaster by doing quick-fix jobs on them.
Bhonsle waved off those cases as something he cannot ethically reveal. Without mentioning names, he talked of a filmmaker who wanted to give him half the remuneration after Shirali stopped working. "'Why?' I asked him. 'Am I editing half your film?'" Bhonsle asked him.
Bhonsle's editing skills, alone or as Waman-Guru, were all about the right pace. "It's all about inter-cutting and inserting the right frames. An emotional sequence cannot move fast, while comedy and action must be snappy! I learnt a lot in particular from Jim Allen, an action coordinator who worked on films like "Dostana," "Ghazab" and Yash Johar's "Duniya." For the sequence where the truck hits Saira Banu in the last film, we had a vehicle that could not move fast, and the pace was sluggish. At the editing table, Allen told me to remove the alternate frames and that created the impact. I used the same trick with a greater impact in Aamir Khan's famous train sequence in "Ghulam." Aamir Khan, who was very involved in the making of this sequence, could not figure out what I was doing till he saw the final sequence."
Bhonsle shrugs off the lack of national honors. "I did win the National award for my work in "Inkaar" (1977) and the Film & Television Institute of India, the Goa state government and the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images have also honored me," says Bhonsle, who has had long associations with Raj Khosla ("All the way to his last film "Naqab" 20 years after "Do Raaste"), R.K. Nayyar, Subhash Ghai, Gulzar, Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt and many more.
Uniquely, Bhonsle was also a fixture with producers who insisted on him even through changes of directors, like N.N. Sippy, A. Krishnamurthi from the South, Romu N. Sippy, Salim Akhtar and others.
Bhonsle was a treasury of anecdotes. ""Kalicharan" saw me caught in a conflict between N.N. Sippy and Subhash Ghai. In those days, there was a government levy on prints if the length exceeded 13,123 feet. "Sippy-saab would have to shell out five to seven lakh extra if he retained a sequence Ghai was keen on, because he was creatively very proud of it. A middle-way had to be found! Also action sequences longer than 500 feet were not allowed and after the silver jubilee of this film during the Emergency we had to reshuffle them and re-edit, because usually action sequences were of 1000 feet or more!"
Films then, said Bhonsle, were meant to endure, "unlike present-day films that are like passing showers." He said, ""Mera Gaon Mera Desh" opened with 100 prints and grew to 400 over the weeks. Nowadays, films open with 1000 prints and fade away. I recall Mahesh Bhatt weeping openly when "Do Raaste" opened poorly at Royal Opera House in Mumbai and the doorkeeper told us on the second or third day that it was a flop, unlike "Aradhana" in the movie-hall across the road. Bhatt had worked a lot on the film. But Raj-ji was confident. The film went on to do 50 weeks at that theatre!"
Another story about the film is of Khosla summoning Bhonsle to insert a few lines of the song "Bindiya Chamkegi" after the words, "The End" flashed on the screen. "We tried it at just one theatre, Rivoli, in Mumbai and the people loved it so much that we recalled all prints and did the same!"
This scissorhands has shaped the destinies of so many films, filmmakers, stars and writers with his deft and dedicated work. And Waman Bhonsle's name will be written in letters of gold in the history of Indian cinema.
Waman Bhonsle—More Creme de la creme:
"Mera Gaon Mera Desh," "Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki," "Chor Machaye Shor," "Fakira," "Meri Jung," "Karz," "Karma," "Vidhaata," "Hero," "Ram Lakhan," "Saudagar," "Khal-Nayak," "Mr India," "Khel Khel Mein," "Mere Apne," "Parichay," "Koshish," "Achanak," "Aandhi," "Mausam," "Benaam," "Sargam," "Sanjog," "Mr Natwarlal," "Angoor," "Saaheb," "Anhonee" & many more.
