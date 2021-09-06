MUMBAI — After Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Richa Chadha, Wamiqa Gabbi has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus series “Heeramandi.”
For reasons best known to them alone, Gabbi’s PR firm actually states “sources” claiming that after Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Richa Chadha (all past collaborators in SLB films—Koirala in “Khamoshi—The Musical,” Chadha in “Goliyon Ki RasLila—RamLila” and Sinha only with him as producer in “Rowdy Rathore”), it is Wamiqa Gabbi who has also bagged an important role for his web series on courtesans,.
The actress, who has been a part of many regional projects and the recent web series “Grahan” is on a roll now. “Heeramandi” spotlights the lives of the courtesans of Lahore and Gabbi, it is said, will start prepping for the role soon.
