MUMBAI — Like every other production, Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli’s war drama “Pippa” was supposed to begin early this year. But the schedule got delayed.
Now the film will begin shoot in September. The actors begin reading sessions by mid-August and also prep for war and combat action scenes.
Based on the book “The Burning Chaffees” by Brig. Balram Singh Mehta, the film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. Khatter plays Brig. Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, who fought in the East Pakistan zone during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
Written by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Menon, the film narrates how Mehta and his tank squadron fought a 48-hour-long battle, now called the Battle of Garibpur, that influenced the outcome of the war.
The key roles of Mehta’s elder brother and younger sister are in the process of being cast. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, “Pippa” will release in 2022.
