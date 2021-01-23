MUMBAI—At present, Warina Hussain is shooting for her next project, “The Incomplete Man” opposite Sharib Hashmi in Goa. While her fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this movie, Hussain has given a nod for a South project with a NTR production. She will be traveling to Hyderabad next month after her completion of the Goa schedule.
Recently, Hussain was spotted in Goa on the set of “The Incomplete Man” and also has been sharing her pictures from Goa on social media.
Hussain’s debut movie “Loveyatri” and her special appearance in the song “Munna Badnaam Hua” from “Dabangg 3,” were both in films that underperformed, but her non-film video single with Badshah was an instant chartbuster. With her dance skills, she is now set to make her place in the South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.