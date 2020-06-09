MUMBAI — When a big film is on release, someone also tries to get some personal (and finally fruitless) publicity for themselves by alleging some wrongdoing on the part of the film’s team—the easiest way being of insinuating a stolen plot-line. In the process, however, they end up giving additional publicity to the film instead.
Like recently, when there were allegations that the script of Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo,” written by Juhi Chaturvedi, has been copied from another story. This claim was made by Akira Agarwal, son of the late writer Rajeev Agarwal, who had submitted his story in a contest known as “Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest” promoted by The Screenwriters Association, a trade union of screenwriters and lyricists who work for films, TV, and digital media in India.
Veteran writer Anjum Rajabali chaired this jury, and Chaturvedi, along with two more jury members, went through the final shortlisted scripts (which did not include Agarwal’s story) that came to them Oct. 24, 2018.
The real facts are: in 2017, Chaturvedi had shared the idea of a crooked old man with Amitabh Bachchan, who liked it and asked her to develop it. She then developed the idea and the concept was registered by her in May 2018. Rajabali and the SWA have independently confirmed this as well.
On May 29, the SWA ruled in favor of Chaturvedi, who said, “My conscience is clear and so are the facts in this matter. “Gulabo Sitabo” is my original work. I am proud of it.”
She added, “I also must clarify the speculations around my conduct as a jury member for Cinestaan’s contest. I had no access to the so-called infringed script at any point in time, as alleged. This fact has been independently confirmed by Cinestaan as well. Even the SWA, who has looked at this dispute in May decided in my favor. I speak now to request the press and public not to be disillusioned by false accusations, which are for publicity only. Acts of harassment, defamatory comments, and leaking confidential notices by the accusers only show their lack of faith in their own case. I stand by my truth.”
Rajabali, jury chairman, Cinestaan Script Contest, stated, “It has come to our notice that there are some reports in the mainstream as well as social media about allegations that Juhi Chaturvedi has plagiarized the script, “16, Mohandas Lane,” written by the late Rajeev Aggarwal. While it is true that “16, Mohandas Lane” was submitted to the first edition of the contest, for which Juhi Chaturvedi was one of the jury members, we want to clarify that she had absolutely no access to this particular script.”
According to Rajabali, who designed all the protocols of the screening and judging process for stories and scripts received by the contest, “The process of reading, assessing, screening and judging involved three clear stages. In the first stage, all the submitted stories were read by a bunch of readers and around 325 were shortlisted for me to read.”
“From these, we invited 152 writers to develop their stories into screenplays and submit them to the contest. 126 screenplays were received. In the second stage, these were read by our readers and 20 shortlisted scripts were sent to me, and these were then read by two senior readers and me. Out of these, we finally shortlisted eight.”
In the third stage, these eight scripts were sent to the other three jury members, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Juhi Chaturvedi, to be read by them and by me again. From among these, five were selected for the awards, and ranked in order of merit. While “16, Mohandas Lane” made it to the top 20, it did not enter the final list of scripts sent to the jury. The jury, including Juhi, had absolutely no access to any script except for the 8 sent to them. There is clear documentation, including a trail of e-mails from me to each jury member, which bears out the above facts unambiguously.”
Ritika Soni, vice-president, Cinestaan Contest, said, “We completely concur with the above statement of Anjum on the issue raised regarding the script of “Gulabo Sitabo.” The entire selection process for the contest is very transparent and has been shared with everyone concerned.”
Said producer Ronnie Lahiri, “Clearly the allegers are upset as the SWA decision didn’t go in their favor. Releasing the notice to the press, harassing Juhi and us on social media, seems to be a deliberate attempt to malign Juhi and damage the film. At this time, when we have taken the bold decision to release the film on OTT, these baseless allegations only create unnecessary controversy. We request the press to stand by us and condemn the behavior of these allegers and their lawyer for resorting to such tactics only for limelight and out of ulterior motives.”
